Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,575. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

