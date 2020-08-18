Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,090 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after purchasing an additional 401,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 707,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 366,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

