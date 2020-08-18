Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after acquiring an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.56. The company had a trading volume of 845,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,692. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

