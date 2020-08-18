Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,218 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $160.30. 2,402,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

