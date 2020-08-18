Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $260.04. The company had a trading volume of 985,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

