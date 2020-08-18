Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

NYSE CL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $77.21. 2,748,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

