Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.84. 1,670,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,636. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.