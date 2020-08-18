Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,787. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

