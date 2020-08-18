Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.56. 657,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

