Mattern Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.55. 354,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

