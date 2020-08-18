Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 702.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $933,000.

VLUE traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $75.89. 515,319 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.