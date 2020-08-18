Maverick Chain (MVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,818.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $361,348.01 and $3,818.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.01816199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00192828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

