MAX Exchange Token Price Up 6.4% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $104,093.46 and approximately $40,176.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00782232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.01483411 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,211.50 or 1.01236204 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00142326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00062821 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

