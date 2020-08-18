Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 815% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $8,977,501. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. 137,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,415. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.