MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,040. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

