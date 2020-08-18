MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $96.35. 6,988,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.