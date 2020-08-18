MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.16. 6,255,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,283,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

