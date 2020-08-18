MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 85.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 139.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,099.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.90. 5,600,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,361. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

