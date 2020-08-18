MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,402,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,726,070. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

