MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,750,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,341,764. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

