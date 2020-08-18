MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 169,620 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,633. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,994,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -634.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

