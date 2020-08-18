MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 507 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 33,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $416.80. 1,223,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.77 and a 200 day moving average of $340.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

