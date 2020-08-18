MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.28. 1,637,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

