MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.96. 864,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

