Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.67. 2,613,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.32. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

