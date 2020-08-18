Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 194,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

