Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 119,555 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 119,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $3,731,311.55.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Leslie Stretch sold 100 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $3,102.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Leslie Stretch sold 48,874 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,461,332.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Leslie Stretch sold 219,839 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $6,731,470.18.

On Monday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $889,464.76.

On Monday, June 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $860,312.96.

Shares of MDLA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 623,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,870. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,579 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 171.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after buying an additional 4,706,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 222.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after buying an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 3,503,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,601,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

