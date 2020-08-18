Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after acquiring an additional 918,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

