Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 4,011,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

