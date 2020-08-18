MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get MEGGITT PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of MEGGY remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.