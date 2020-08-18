Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $464,896.80 and $702.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00782722 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012558 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000913 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

