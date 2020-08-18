Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. 6,190,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

