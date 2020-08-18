Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 26,911,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. 1,093,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,478,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

