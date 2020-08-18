Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 26,911,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.
NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. 1,093,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,478,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
