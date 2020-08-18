Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 37.7% in June

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 576,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

MFG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,212. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

