Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. 3,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.