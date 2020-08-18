Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,917,000 after buying an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,353,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,262,000 after purchasing an additional 178,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. 1,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

