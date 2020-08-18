Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

