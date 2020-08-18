Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.36. 118,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,154. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.12. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

