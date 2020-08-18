Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,020.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. 3,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,385. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54.

