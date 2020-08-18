Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 600,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

