Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. 7,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,835. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

