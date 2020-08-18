Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after buying an additional 174,264 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. 4,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,723. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

