Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

