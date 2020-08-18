Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 45 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $338.02. 19,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

