Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,737. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

