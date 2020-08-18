Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 609 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 913,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.51. 17,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,017. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

