MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.31 million and $1,724.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00021280 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004350 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003709 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 198,489,541 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

