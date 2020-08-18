Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.42 Million

Analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $291.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.08 million. Monro reported sales of $324.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

MNRO stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 466,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

