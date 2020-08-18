More Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,944.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $60,636.80 and approximately $2,944.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00137732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.01817259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00192546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

