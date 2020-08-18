Mountain Road Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 753.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises about 13.5% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Alleghany worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Y traded down $11.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $538.12. 62,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

